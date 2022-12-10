Advanced search
OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability

12/10/2022 | 10:55am EST
CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ alliance plays an instrumental role in supporting market stability, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on the sixth anniversary of the group's formation.

"Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security," Al Ghais said in a statement.

OPEC+, which groups together the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, last met on Dec. 4. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
