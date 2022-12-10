OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ alliance plays an
instrumental role in supporting market stability, OPEC Secretary
General Haitham Al Ghais said on the sixth anniversary of the
group's formation.
"Six years later, the framework continues to play an
instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is
essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the
necessary investment to ensure energy security," Al Ghais said
in a statement.
OPEC+, which groups together the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, last met
on Dec. 4.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by
Alex Richardson)