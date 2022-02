The January figure compares with 122% in December, and 117% in November.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was at 133% in January, while non-OPEC producers in the alliance achieved a compliance of 123%, the source said.

