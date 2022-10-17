OPEC+ cuts attract funds back to oil market: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors continued
heavy buying of crude oil futures and options for a second week
after OPEC+ cut its production target more than expected.
Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the
equivalent of 47 million barrels of petroleum-related futures
and options in the week to Oct. 11.
Purchases came after OPEC+ announced on Oct. 5 the group
would reduce its combined output target by 2 million barrels per
day from November.
They followed purchases of 62 million barrels the week
before as OPEC+ representatives started to brief traders on the
likelihood of a large cut.
Chartbook: CFTC and ICE commitments of traders
The combined position across all six contracts has increased
by 109 million barrels in the last two weeks after being cut by
a total of 237 million barrels in the 16 weeks since mid-June.
In the most recent week, most buying was concentrated in
crude (+36 million barrels) with heavy purchases in NYMEX and
ICE WTI (+20 million) and Brent (+16 million).
There was also strong buying of middle distillates (+14
million barrels), including European gas oil (+7 million) and
U.S. diesel (+6 million), but sales of U.S. gasoline (-3
million).
SHOCK AND AWE
Stemming the outflow of hedge fund money and persuading some
managers to invest again was likely one of the reasons why OPEC+
cut production targets aggressively.
OPEC+ has been successful in this objective, though at the
cost of fierce criticism from the United States of Saudi Arabia,
the group's de facto leader and key decision-maker.
Total hedge fund positions in crude have risen to 396
million barrels (25th percentile for all weeks since 2013) up
from a low of 314 million (10th percentile) on Sept. 27.
Funds are also becoming more bullish about middle
distillates as concern about low inventories and a shortage of
refining capacity outweigh fears of a recession-driven downturn
in demand.
The total position in mid-distillates has risen to 70
million barrels (58th percentile) from a low of 45 million (40th
percentile) two weeks ago.
Bullish long positions now outnumber bearish short ones in
distillates by a ratio of 4.90:1 (76th percentile) up from
2.35:1 (45th percentile).
Distillates are the most cyclically sensitive part of the
oil market because most diesel and gas oil is used in
manufacturing, freight transport, farming, mining and oil and
gas extraction.
But fund managers have become more bullish about the outlook
for distillate prices even as the economic outlook has worsened.
Global distillate inventories are at multi-decade lows and
there is not enough refining capacity to replenish them unless
and until a recession drives a significant downturn in
consumption.
Investors appear to be betting distillate shortages will get
worse in the short term before a possible recession causes them
to ease later in 2023.
Related columns:
- Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy
- OPEC+ cut draws hedge funds back into the oil market
(Reuters, Oct. 10)
- Oil investors ready for recession
- Hedge funds dump distillates as recession risks intensify
(Reuters, Sept. 26)
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by David Evans)