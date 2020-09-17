Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.29 a barrel Wednesday, 16 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:50am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 17 September 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $41.29 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $39.35 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:11aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 10 - 16, 2020
AQ
04:11aShare Buyback Transaction Details September 10 - 16, 2020
GL
04:10aROLLS ROYCE : wins contract to provide Bibloc® pressure transmitters for new nuclear reactors in China
PU
04:10aEQUINOR : Contract award for Kollsnes MEG Upgrade project
PU
04:10aCLINIGEN : Presentation
PU
04:10aZURICH INSURANCE : launches dedicated Climate Change Resilience Services to help businesses tackle climate change risks
PU
04:10aECB allows temporary relief in banks' leverage ratio after declaring exceptional circumstances due to pandemic (226 KB)
PU
04:10aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Covered Bonds
GL
04:07aBioNTech buys German site from Novartis to boost vaccine output
RE
04:07aAMS : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa, CEO tells paper
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Propose Cancellation of 2019 Dividend
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group