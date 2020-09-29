Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel Monday, 28 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:45am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $41.61 a barrel on Monday, compared with $41.93 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aEBP dévoile ses innovations en avant-première à son réseau d'intégrateurs à l'occasion du RDV d'affaires 2020
GL
03:56aGLEIF Defines new Validation Agent Role for Banks & Financial Institutions to Simplify and Accelerate Client Lifecycle Management
BU
03:55aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:55aWorld Bank Supports Croatia in Improving Waste Management and Transition to a Circular Economy
PU
03:55aKOENIG & BAUER : Performance 2024 Programme, 29.09.2020
PU
03:54aWalmart in talks for up to $25 billion investment in Tata's 'super app' - Mint
RE
03:51aAYFIE : Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
03:50aMOL to construct rubber bitumen plant in Tatarstan
PU
03:50aElectronic Dissemination of Rights Issue and Take-over Documents Extended to 30 June 2021
PU
03:50aTARUGA MINERALS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
3Asian markets hunker down ahead of U.S. presidential debate
4WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLIONN INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
5GOLD : Gold steadies as dollar tepid ahead of Trump-Biden debate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group