Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.76 a barrel Tuesday, 17 November 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:11am EST
Vienna, Austria, 18 November 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $42.76 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $42.93 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : TIM Commits to Capacity on EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS to Expand High-Speed Broadband Delivery
BU
04:31aBLACK FRIDAY DSW DEALS (2020) : Best Early Shoes, Boots, Sandals, Slippers & More Footwear Savings Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
04:31aSignificant progress in the production of Dicot's drug candidate
AQ
04:31aThe Veterinary Vaccines Market Expected to Grow at $11.80 Billion by 2028
AQ
04:31aCanadian-Danish Group Strikes $9.6 Billion Deal for U.K. Insurer RSA
DJ
04:31aCorrosion Resistant Alloys Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio
BU
04:31aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
04:30aPanasonic, Equinor, Hydro consider battery production in Norway
RE
04:30aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Date of transaction 18.11.2020
AQ
04:30aKONSOLIDATOR A/S : Sales and onboarding partner for United Kingdom
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : U.S. judge dismisses part of diesel criminal ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group