OPEC daily basket price stood at $49.65 a barrel Monday, 14 December 2020

12/15/2020 | 07:23am EST
Vienna, Austria, 15 December 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $49.65 a barrel on Monday, compared with $49.58 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 12:22:09 UTC

