Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.92 a barrel Monday, 18 January 2021

01/19/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 19 January 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $53.92 a barrel on Monday, compared with $54.68 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:29:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aMERCANTILE BANK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:34aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Ad Hoc Announcement 19-Jan-2021
PU
06:34aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation – January
PU
06:33aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aDPW : Name Has Changed to Ault Global Holdings, Inc.
BU
06:33aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on February 5, 2021
BU
06:33aCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06:33aGANNETT : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Results
BU
06:33aCapstone Advances Two Operational Growth Projects to Sustain 200 Mlbs Copper Production Starting in 2022
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA
4Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
5S&T AG : S&T : at the GC Conference – Publication Guidance 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ