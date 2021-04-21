Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.36 a barrel Tuesday, 20 April 2021

04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 21 April 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $65.36 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $65.10 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aCASH FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Discloseable transaction - disposal of a property in the prc
PU
04:44aCHECKIT  : Self-installation feature accelerates global expansion of monitoring technology for food industry
PU
04:44aVERIS  : Share Purchase Plan Closure
PU
04:44aKERING  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:43aInvitation to Presentation of Immunovia's Interim Report January - March 2021
PR
04:43aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:43aSouth Africa's Annual Consumer Price Inflation Rose to 3.2% in March
DJ
04:42aTENCENT  : tops Greenpeace clean energy rankings for China Big Tech
RE
04:42aDE' LONGHI SPA : 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:42aPRESS RELEASE  : According to the preliminary IFRS financial statements for the 2020 financial year, HAEMATO AG increased its revenue by 20.5 % to EUR 238.3 million and increased EBITDA by 74.8 % to EUR 3.3 million
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4ADLER GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ