Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.33 a barrel Monday, 23 August 2021

08/24/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 24 August 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $67.33 a barrel on Monday, compared with $66.13 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aNATIONAL GRID : Power plant firms pay Ofgem £6m for false reporting
AQ
05:09aQUDIAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09aDUOLINGO : Secured Duolingo Plus Account with the Help of a Free VPN App
AQ
05:08aRisk-on sentiment grows as Jackson Hole speech nears
RE
05:08aRIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
BU
05:07aPROSUS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05:06aAFCON : 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON - Cameroon Tribune Remains On the Page
AQ
05:04aPETROCHINA : reports $4.3 billion profit in Q1 on fuel demand recovery
RE
05:04aPROSUS N : AGM 24 August 2021 Q&A
PU
05:04aPONSSE OYJ : ´s innovative solutions for working on slopes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

HOT NEWS