Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.90 a barrel Thursday, 10 June 2021

06/11/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 11 June 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $70.90 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $71.21 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aADVANCETC  : Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
PU
04:18aBank for International Settlements and Bank of England launch Innovation Hub London centre
PU
04:18aBANK OF ENGLAND  : Where is IFRS 9 taking the cost of funding of banks?
PU
04:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Ubiquiti Inc. - UI
PR
04:16aSECURE COMMUNITIES FORUM : Behavioural Insights Can Assist Governments in the Post-Pandemic World
BU
04:15aSlow Rate of Emerging-Market Vaccinations Is Dragging Oil-Demand Rebound, IEA Says
DJ
04:15aPARAGON PROTOCOL : the Hidden Security Threats of NFT Asset Stored Off-chain
NE
04:13aGerman economy set for post-pandemic bounce in growth and prices, Bundesbank says
RE
04:13aOPEC daily basket price stood at $70.90 a barrel Thursday, 10 June 2021
PU
04:12aDollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
2BlackRock becomes first to operate wholly owned China mutual fund biz
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : China's ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float
4BIOGEN INC. : Third Member of FDA Advisory Panel Resigns Over Approval of Alzheimer Drug
5TESLA, INC. : China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months

HOT NEWS