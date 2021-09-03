Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.64 a barrel Thursday, 2 September 2021

09/03/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 3 September 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.64 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $71.27 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aAROUNDTOWN : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on legal proceedings in relation to the jb matter
PU
05:12aNETFLIX : BBC and Netflix Form Partnership to Develop and Co-Produce Shows From Disabled Creatives →
PU
05:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Travel to virtual worlds from within an Audi is soon a possibility. In the near future, back seat passengers can put on virtual reality (VR) glasses to dive into games, movies, and presentations. ...
PU
05:12aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Etalon Group announces partnership with Ozon
PU
05:12aPRA statement on Remuneration Benchmarking and High Earners 2020 submissions
PU
05:12aSHIMAO : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2021
PU
05:12aSTONCA OFFERS ONLY EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS SUCH AS : Halloween Decorations, Grinder Watch, Apple Watch Band
AQ
05:12aKASPIEN : Turmeric Zone Announces A Partnership with Kaspien, One of the Largest eCommerce Retail Partners, To Expand The Brand's Vision
AQ
05:12aVALVOLINE : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Lease Valvoline Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
2Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
3U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
4GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
5Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..

HOT NEWS