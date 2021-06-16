Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.05 a barrel Tuesday, 15 June 2021

06/16/2021 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 16 June 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $72.05 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $71.99 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aSECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA  : Opening Address at the SRI Virtual Conference 2021
PU
04:02aMONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
04:02aWH IRELAND  : online events
PU
04:02aDENTSPLY SIRONA  : Global Endodontics Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
AQ
04:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Renewable Energy and Continuum Green Energy sign large wind power project in India
PU
04:02aMajid Al Futtaim Partners with RELEX to Tailor On-Shelf Inventory Across Carrefour Stores
BU
04:01aSWEDISH STIRLING  : Dennis Andersson appointed Deputy CEO
AQ
04:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ  : Invitation to Alma Media's Capital Markets Day 2021
AQ
04:01aWISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES  : Launches Appointments Product Enabling Businesses to Offer Automated Scheduling
PR
04:01aFAIR ISAAC  : Switzerland's PostFinance Selects FICO Falcon Platform to Protect Nearly 3 Million Debit Cards with AI
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia circles the wagons ahead of Fed, oil eyes 2019 high
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4Oil rises as demand outlook improves, U.S. inventories fall
5UK inflation jumps past Bank of England target, hits 2.1%

HOT NEWS