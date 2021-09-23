Log in
OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.46 a barrel Wednesday, 22 September 2021

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 23 September 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.46 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $73.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

