OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.98 a barrel Friday, 30 July 2021

08/02/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 2 August 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.98 a barrel on Friday, compared with $74.42 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


