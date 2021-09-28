Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $77.73 a barrel Monday, 27 September 2021

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 28 September 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $77.73 a barrel on Monday, compared with $76.21 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aUNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:17aIndian shares drop over 1% as tech, banking stocks fall
RE
04:17aEasyJet reports 93% take-up of $1.6 billion rights issue
RE
04:17aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : to Unveil Its Next "Design for Life" Installation at London's Design Museum
AQ
04:16aELOP : Technology receives new Elop Insight order from USA and sees large potential in the market
AQ
04:15aARCELORMITTAL : signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting 1.1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies at its flagship Gent plant
AQ
04:12aASOS : to create over 180 jobs in Northern Ireland with new Tech Hub
PU
04:12aUPM KYMMENE OYJ : Raflatac RAFNXT+ is the world's first CarbonNeutral® certified label material
PU
04:12aPHOENIX : makes senior hires to Bulk Purchase Annuities team
PU
04:12aAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Codling Wind Park enlists AqualisBraemar LOC support
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal
2China Power International Development : Asian markets grapple with Ever..
3Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
4Ford, SK to invest $11.4 billion to add electric F-150 plant, three bat..
5ASM International N : HOSTS INVESTOR DAY, UPDATES Q3 2021 GUIDANCE

HOT NEWS