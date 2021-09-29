Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $78.37 a barrel Tuesday, 28 September 2021

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $78.37 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $77.73 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aPHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI : Interim Report 1 (2021-05-01 - 2021-07-31)
AQ
04:26aGerman import prices rise at fastest rate in 40 years
RE
04:26aCentral banks parse inflation risk as turn from pandemic policy begins
RE
04:26aNEONODE : Lawsuit Potential Increasing - and More Likely to Play Out
AQ
04:25aCNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk
RE
04:25aBritish retailer Next raises profit outlook again
RE
04:25aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF's new CEO
EQ
04:24aPRESS RELEASE : Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF's new CEO
DJ
04:24aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
EQ
04:23aMorrisons takeover battle will go to UK auction on Oct. 2
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
2BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4Micron sees dip in chip demand as PC makers face parts shortages
5Unpaid by Evergrande, supplier sells Porsche and home to rescue his bus..

HOT NEWS