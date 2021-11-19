Log in
OPEC daily basket price stood at $79.37 a barrel Thursday, 18 November 2021

11/19/2021
Vienna, Austria, 19 November 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $79.37 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $81.10 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

HOT NEWS