Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC daily basket price stood at $79.40 a barrel Tuesday, 23 November 2021

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 24 November 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $79.40 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $78.90 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aByteDance plans to spin off real estate listing business
RE
04:14aMore investors turning sour on emerging markets - HSBC survey
RE
04:14aWafer maker IQE warns of 40% profit hit from supply crunch
RE
04:13aFinancial calendar
AQ
04:11aItaly's Enel cranks up spending to become carbon-free by 2040
RE
04:11aNewborn Town Social Networking Apps Brings New Opportunities for Women Globally
PR
04:10aRWE : officially launches Limondale Solar Farm Community Benefit Fund
PU
04:10aContinuing professional training in 2021 for accredited statutory auditors
PU
04:10aYOUGOV : Who are the favourite footballers in key Euro markets?
PU
04:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LTR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
3Quantafuel ASA | Company presentations
4BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding r..
5Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock

HOT NEWS