Latest News
OPEC daily basket price stood at $80.43 a barrel Tuesday, 5 October 2021

10/06/2021 | 02:58am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 6 October 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $80.43 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $78.25 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 06:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
