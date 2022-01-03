OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

(Adds detail)
LONDON/MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is expected to stick
to its plans for a February output increase when it meets on
Tuesday, predicting a mild and short-lived impact on demand from
the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the group of
oil producers told Reuters on Monday.
OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, has been
gradually unwinding record oil production cuts agreed in 2020 to
counter the demand destruction from the pandemic.
Current plans would see it raise its February production
target by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it has done each
month since mid-2021.
In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, the group
downplayed the impact on the oil market from the Omicron
variant.
"The impact of ... Omicron ... is expected to be mild and
short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage
COVID-19 and its related challenges," the Joint Technical
Committee (JTC) report said.
"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both
the advanced and emerging economies," it added.
While the group has been raising its targets, its production
increases have not kept pace as some members struggle with
capacity constraints.
OPEC+ oil producers missed their production targets by
650,000 bpd in November and 730,000 bpd in October, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month.
OPEC will hold a meeting on Monday at 1300 GMT to discuss
the appointment of a new secretary general to succeed Nigeria's
Mohammad Barkindo.
Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, is
expected to get the job as he enjoys wide support from member
countries, sources told Reuters last week.
The JTC is also meeting on Monday to discuss market
fundamentals.
In the JTC report's base scenario, OECD commercial oil
stocks in 2022 will remain below the 2015-2019 average in the
first three quarters before rising above that average by 24
million barrels in the fourth quarter.
