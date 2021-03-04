Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

03/04/2021 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

DUBAI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally.

OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out.

The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels. [O/R]

OPEC+ had cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding about 7 million bpd, or 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd.

Under Thursday's deal, Russia was allowed to raise output by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd to meet domestic needs.

"Everybody (else) is going to maintain the freeze," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference to outline the deal.

He said Saudi Arabia would decide in the next few months when to gradually phase out its 1 million bpd voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience".

"We are not in a hurry to bring it forward," he said.

The Saudi minister and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had earlier told OPEC+ ministers the recovery in demand was fragile.

Novak said after the meeting that OPEC+ had to tread cautiously to avoid overheating the market

Graphic: OPEC+ Supply Balances (Base Case), https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/xklvyoywbvg/chart.png

Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+.

But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields. Novak said Moscow needed extra barrels to meet recovering demand at home.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump regularly communicated with OPEC+ via Twitter and phone calls asking to pump more to avoid price spikes or less to prevent prices from collapsing.

With U.S. President Joe Biden now in office, analysts have said Washington will play a much less active role in trying to influence OPEC's policies.

Large oil consuming nations, such as India, have already expressed concerned about the recent oil price rally.

The Saudi minister responded on Thursday by saying India should start using oil it had in its inventory bought cheaply during the price collapse last year.

Graphic: OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/rlgvdezdjpo/chart.png

Graphic: OECD Commercial Oil Stocks, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/nmovazaggpa/chart.png

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman and Edmund Blair)

By Rania El Gamal and Olesya Astakhova


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pU.S. blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1 bln New York Fed account -sources
RE
02:16pU.s. blocked myanmar military attempt to move $1 bln from account at federal reserve bank of new york after coup - sources
RE
02:16pZambia finance minister ng’andu says will pursue discussions with imf on detailed policy measures
RE
02:14pU.S. National Debt Is Likely to Reach a Record 202% of GDP by 2051, CBO Projects
DJ
02:13pZambia finance minister ng’andu says government is committed to secure a programme with the imf
RE
02:10pUs dollar index extends gains to 91.663, highest since dec. 1
RE
02:09pIMF ON ZAMBIA : Key challenges remain, including implementing fiscal reforms to correct current large fiscal imbalance
RE
02:09pImf says significant progress has been made in discussions with zambia, talks expected to continue in the next few weeks
RE
02:08pOPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb
RE
02:04pWHITE HOUSE : pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ