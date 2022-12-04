Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources

12/04/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: OPEC+ holds a meeting in Vienna

LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ is poised to stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, four OPEC+ sources said as the alliance gathers after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

OPEC+ argued it had cut output because of a weaker economic outlook. Oil prices have declined since October due to slower Chinese and global growth and higher interest rates. [O/R]

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond.

Many analysts and OPEC ministers have said the price cap is confusing and probably inefficient as Moscow has been selling most of its oil to countries like China and India, which have refused to condemn the war in Ukraine.

OPEC met virtually on Saturday without Russia and allies and did not discuss the Russian price cap, sources have said.

"We will keep production as it is," one of the sources said on Sunday. OPEC+ begins talks at 1100 GMT with a meeting of the advisory Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) panel, followed by the full ministerial conference.

(Reporting by Maha el Dahan and Rowena Edwards, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.54% 438.3425 Real-time Quote.6.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
08:39aKuwait's oil minister: opec+ decisions are based on oil market…
RE
08:31aMacron invites Iraq PM for meeting in France in early 2023
RE
08:24aRussia mulls banning oil supplies subject to Western price cap
RE
08:03aIn Mexico, endangered monarch butterflies inspire hopes of a comeback
RE
07:33aGunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque
RE
06:21aMisguided getaway sets off another security alert at Israeli airport
RE
06:00aSwiss utility Axpo looking abroad for growth opportunities - NZZ
RE
05:59aIndonesia evacuates villages under volcano threat
RE
05:26aBritain's Currys to avoid using Royal Mail 'for now' over strikes
RE
05:18aEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
2Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
3OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
4Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO
5China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U...

HOT NEWS