OPEC holds special workshop on climate change

09/29/2020 | 09:40am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2020--The OPEC Secretariat held today a technical workshop on climate response measures, as a key climate change issue with a far-reaching effect, via videoconference.

The workshop attracted a number of speakers and participants from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC oil producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, and international industry experts.

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, opened the virtual meeting by highlighting the importance and timeliness of holding a workshop of this focus, adding, 'the world is facing two global crises: COVID-19 and climate change.'

The Secretary General added that OPEC saw the need for this meeting, as countries that are determined to recover from the impact of the pandemic aim to attain sustainable and resilient economies, while addressing climate change issues.

'OPEC has been involved in the crucial discussion around response measures for many years, including in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement,' HE Barkindo said, noting that climate-change actions will impact future energy demand and the energy mix, which will in turn affect energy-exporting developing countries.

He underscored that OPEC Member Countries are advocate of environmental and climate change issues, adding that they continuously attempt to identify ways to mitigate climate change and its impact, including through economic diversification.

In his concluding remarks, the Secretary General highlighted the importance of adopting a holistic approach ensuring a just transition and remaining vigilant when addressing climate change.

Among today's distinguished speakers was the UNFCCC Secretariat.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:39:04 UTC
