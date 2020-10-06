OPEC hosts the First OPEC-AFREC Technical Meeting

The workshop provided a platform for both organizations to interact and hold a productive dialogue on the energy sector, global oil market, energy poverty eradication, the use of conventional oil, and the improvement of research capacities.

A preliminary meeting between the two organizations was held in 2016, which focused on data services.

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, opened the meeting by highlighting the significance of the workshop, stating, 'This meeting is the starting point of what we hope will be constructive and regular dialogues with various African entities.'

The Secretary General said: 'OPEC is committed to Africa and we highly value these dialogues, which will help fill in gaps in our knowledge.'

HE Barkindo added: 'African countries face severe energy shortages and this has held back industrial development. This is despite the fact that the continent possesses tremendous conventional and renewable energy resources.'

The Secretary General emphasized the importance of reliable data and accurate analysis, noting, 'They are the backbone of good decision-making.' He added that both organizations have a similar focus in this regard.

'The exchange of information between our two organizations will be highly beneficial to us both,' he added.

The Secretary General concluded by noting that the arrangements for the First OPEC-Africa High-Level Meeting and a technical meeting with the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) are currently under way, as part of the newly established OPEC-Africa Energy Dialogue.

The membership of OPEC includes seven African oil producing countries: Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya and Nigeria.