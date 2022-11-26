Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

OPEC+ meeting to take into account market conditions - Iraqi official

11/26/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: OPEC+ holds a meeting in Vienna

CAIRO (Reuters) - The OPEC+ meeting in December will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying on Saturday.

OPEC+'s October decision to reduce production by two million barrels per day (bpd) had played an important role in stabilising global markets, Saadoun, who serves as Iraq's delegate to OPEC, said.

He said that the cut hadn't reduced Iraq's exports.

Iraq's current production represents 11 percent of the group's total output of 43 million bpd, he said, adding that Iraq expects a crude price range of at least $85-95 next year.

OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, will hold its next meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4.

Oil markets are witnessing "severe fluctuations" due to the repercussions of the pandemic, a slowing global economy and the war in Ukraine, the Iraqi official said, making it harder to ensure price stability.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tobla; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.9.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.51% 60.65 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.3.43%
Latest news "Economy"
04:56pIrene Cara, star of 1980s classics 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' dead at 63
RE
04:31pOPEC+ meeting to take into account market conditions - Iraqi official
RE
04:30pKim Jong Un says North Korea's goal is for world's strongest nuclear force
RE
03:38pBeijing residents break free from COVID lockdown
RE
02:30pEquatorial Guinea president wins re-election, VP says on Twitter
RE
02:18pRussian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police
RE
02:18pChevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports
RE
02:17pOPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions - IRAQ'S SOMO
RE
02:17pOpec+ october decision to cut output by 2 mln bpd helps maintain…
RE
02:15pTaiwan president's election strategy backfires
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and ..
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA REMOVING NUCLEAR WARHEADS F…
3Italy PM tasks top aide with broadband strategy as bid for TIM grid fal..
4Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for..
5Adobe says Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion

HOT NEWS