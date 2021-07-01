OPEC+ meets to decide August output policy and supply pact duration

LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of
oil producers meets on Thursday to decide on a further easing of
output cuts next month and could also consider extending its
overall supply pact beyond April 2022, sources within the group
told Reuters.
The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia on
Wednesday warned of "significant uncertainties" and the risk of
an oil glut next year.
The supply pact forged in response to the COVID-19
pandemic's destruction of global oil demand imposed record cuts
of about 10 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 2020, phasing
out by the end of next April. Supply cuts still in place stand
at about 5.8 million bpd.
A report from the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on
Wednesday said that it expects an overhang of crude by the end
of 2022, based on several scenarios for supply and demand.
The report said the market would be in deficit in the short
term but a glut will be on the horizon after the OPEC+ cuts end.
Oil prices were trading near $75 a barrel on Thursday, more
than 40% higher than at the start of year.
The JTC still expects global oil demand to grow by 6 million
bpd in 2021 but it said that "significant uncertainties" remain,
including divergence in the global economic recovery, climbing
sovereign debt, uneven vaccine rollouts and rising cases of the
Delta variant of the coronavirus.
OPEC watchers said the group could leave production
unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to boost
output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or a more modest 0.5
million bpd.
