OPEC+ members line up to endorse output cut after U.S coercion claim

U.S. claimed more than one OPEC country coerced into cut
Iraq Kuwait, other OPEC+ members, stand by decision
Saudi defence minister says decision was purely economic
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) -
OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep
production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping
up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had coerced
some other nations into supporting the move.
Washington noted on Thursday that the cut would boost
Russia's foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered
for political reasons by Riyadh, which on Sunday emphatically
denied it was supporting Moscow in its war with Ukraine.
The kingdom's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin
Salman, also said the Oct 5 decision to reduce output by 2
million barrels per day - which was taken despite oil markets
being tight - was
unanimous and based on economic factors
.
His comment was
echoed by Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, and several
other producer states.
"There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the
best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during
the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a
pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides
the guidance needed for the future," Iraq's state oil marketer
SOMO said in a statement.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Chief Executive Officer Nawaf
Saud al-Sabah also welcomed the decision by OPEC+ - which
includes other major producers, notably Russia - and said the
country was keen to maintain a balanced oil markets, state news
agency KUNA reported.
Oman and Bahrain also said in separate statements that OPEC
had unanimously agreed on the reduction.
Algeria's energy minister called the Oct. 5 decision
"historic" and he and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais,
visiting Algeria, expressed their full confidence in it,
Algeria's Ennahar TV reported.
Ghais later told a news conference that the organisation
targeted a balance between supply and demand rather than a
specific price.
Oil inventories in major economies are at lower levels than
when OPEC has cut output in the past.
But some analysts have said recent volatility in crude
markets could be remedied by a cut that would help attract
investors to an underperforming market.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on
Thursday that "more than one" OPEC member had felt coerced by
Saudi Arabia into the vote, adding that the cut would also
increase Russia's revenues and blunt the effectiveness of
sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Khalid bin Salman said on Sunday he was "astonished" by
claims his country was "standing with Russia in its war with
Ukraine."
"It is telling that these false accusations did not come
from the Ukrainian government," the king's younger son wrote on
Twitter.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Yasmin Hussien and Maha El Dahan;
additional reporting by Nayer Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba; Editing
by Louise Heavens, Alexandra Hudson)