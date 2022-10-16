OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim

(Adds Iraq statement, details)
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on
Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after
the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed
Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move.
Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said the decision was
based on economic indicators and was taken unanimously.
"There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the
best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during
the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a
pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides
the future the guidance it needs," Iraq's state oil marketer
SOMO said in a statement.
Oman and Bahrain also said in separate statements that OPEC+
- which includes other major producers, notably Russia - had
been unanimous in deciding on the 2 million barrels per day
reduction.
Algeria's energy minister called the Oct. 5 decision
"historic" and he and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais,
currently visiting Algeria, expressed their full confidence in
it, Algeria's Ennahar TV reported.
The cut came despite oil markets being tight, with
inventories in major economies at lower levels than when OPEC
has cut output in the past.
But some analysts have said recent volatility in crude
markets could be remedied by a cut that would help attract
investors to a market that was underperforming fundamentals.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on
Thursday that "more than one" OPEC member felt coerced by Saudi
Arabia into the vote, adding that the cut would also increase
Russia's revenues and blunt the effectiveness of sanctions
imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Oman's energy ministry said OPEC+ decisions were based
purely on the realities of market supply and demand.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Yasmin Hussien and Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Louise Heavens, Alexandra Hudson)