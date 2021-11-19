OPEC+ oil output below target again in Oct as members cut more than agreed - sources

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil
production cuts stood at 116% in October, up from 115% the
previous month, internal data seen by Reuters showed, indicating
the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.
Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose
from 115% in September to 121% in October, the highest since
May, the data showed.
Compliance for non-OPEC participating producers stood at
106% in October, down from 114% in September.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Olesya Astakhova in
Moscow
Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)