OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The OPEC+
organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite
stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense
relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi
Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest
Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen
government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
The White House pushed hard to prevent the OPEC output cut,
these sources said. Biden hopes to keep U.S. gasoline prices
from spiking again ahead of midterm elections in which his
Democratic party is struggling to maintain control of the U.S.
Congress. Washington also wants to limit Russia's energy revenue
during the Ukraine war.
The U.S. administration lobbied OPEC+ for weeks. In recent
days, senior U.S. officials from energy, foreign policy and
economic teams urged their foreign counterparts to vote against
an output cut, according to two sources familiar with the
discussions.
Amos Hochstein, Biden's top energy envoy, along with
national security official Brett McGurk and the administration’s
special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, traveled to Saudi Arabia
last month to discuss energy issues, including the OPEC+
decision.
They failed to prevent an output cut, just as Biden did
after his own July visit.
US officials "tried to position it as 'us versus Russia,'"
said one source briefed on the discussions, telling Saudi
officials they needed to make a choice.
That argument failed, the source said, adding that the
Saudis said that if the United States wanted more oil on the
markets, it should start producing more of its own.
The United States is the world's No. 1 oil producer and
also its top consumer, according to data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
The Saudi government media office CIC did not respond to
Reuters emailed requests for comment about the discussions.
"We are concerned first and foremost with the interests of
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and then the interests of the
countries that trusted us and are members of OPEC and the OPEC +
alliance," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz told Saudi TV
Wednesday.
OPEC weighs its interests with "those of the world because
we have an interest in supporting the growth of the global
economy and providing energy supplies in the best way," he said.
Washington's handling of the Iran nuclear deal and
withdrawal of support for a Saudi-led coalition's offensive
military operations in Yemen have upset Saudi officials, as
have actions against Russia after the February 2022 invasion of
Ukraine.
A U.S. push for a price cap on Russian oil is causing
uncertainty, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told
Bloomberg TV after the OPEC cut, noting the "lack of details and
the lack of clarity" about how it will be implemented.
A source briefed by Saudi officials said the kingdom views
it as "a non-market price-control mechanism, that could be used
by a cartel of consumers against producers."
A Biden-directed sale of 180 million barrels of oil in
March from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put downward
pressure on oil prices. In March, OPEC+ said it would stop using
data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Western oil
watchdog, due to Saudi-led concerns the United States had too
much influence.
On Thursday, Biden called the Saudi decision "a
disappointment", adding Washington could take further action in
the oil market.
"Look it's clear that OPEC Plus is aligning with Russia,"
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on
Wednesday. She would not elaborate on how the output cut would
affect U.S.-Saudi relations.
In the U.S. Congress, Biden's Democrats called for the
withdrawal of U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and spoke about
taking back weapons.
"I thought the whole point of selling arms to the Gulf
States despite their human rights abuses, nonsensical Yemen War,
working against US interests in Libya, Sudan etc, was that when
an international crisis came, the Gulf could choose America over
Russia/China," Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said on
Twitter.
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir,
said in remarks to Fox News on Friday when asked about the U.S.
criticism: "Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil
decisions."
"With due respect, the reason you have high prices in the
United States is because you have a refining shortage that has
been in existence for more than 20 years," he added.
CROWN PRINCE AND BIDEN
Weeks after Biden took office as president, Washington
released a report tying the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal
Khashoggi to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The prince, son of King Salman, 86, has denied ordering the
killing but acknowledged it took place "under my watch".
The prince became prime minister last month and his lawyers
have been arguing in a U.S. court that this makes him immune
from prosecution in the Khashoggi death.
Biden's trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in July for a Gulf
summit was aimed at patching up relations, but he also levied
harsh criticism of bin Salman over Khashoggi's murder.
Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, said the Saudis hope the production cuts
will give OPEC+ control over oil prices and ensure enough oil
revenue to protect their country from a recession.
"The macroeconomic risk is getting worse all the time, so
they have to respond," Cahill said. "They are aware that a cut
will irritate Washington, but they are managing the market."
