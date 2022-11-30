Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

11/30/2022 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the OPEC is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered. For November, with oil prices weakening amid concern of recession, the group made its largest cut since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Their decision for November called for a 2 million bpd cut in the OPEC+ output target, of which about 1.27 million bpd was meant to come from the 10 participating OPEC countries.

Output has been undershooting targeted amounts as many producers - notably Angola and Nigeria - lack the capacity to pump more due to insufficient investment and, in the case of Nigeria, crude theft.

Output from the 10 members fell by 720,000 bpd month-on-month, the survey found, leaving actual production 800,000 bpd below the group's November output target. The shortfall in October was 1.36 million bpd.

As a result of production being below target, OPEC over-delivered on its pledged cuts with a compliance rate of 163% in November, the survey found.

OPEC+ meets virtually on Sunday to review its output policy and is not expected to make any changes.

SAUDI CUT

In November, Saudi Arabia has cut output by 500,000 bpd versus October, the survey found, virtually all of the pledged amount. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait made the next largest curbs.

Algeria cut about half of the pledged amount and Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer which has been calling for its quota to be increased, barely lowered output in November, according to the survey.

Angola and Nigeria each boosted output in November but both are pumping far below their quotas, the survey found. Nigeria posted OPEC's largest increase, helped by higher exports of Forcados crude.

There was little change in production in Libya, Iran and Venezuela, all of which are exempt from OPEC output cuts.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

(Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.03% 86.63 Delayed Quote.6.82%
WTI 2.00% 80.292 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Latest news "Economy"
12:37pYellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
RE
12:35pFed's Cook says time nearing to hike rates in smaller steps
RE
12:34pDow dips ahead of Powell speech; Nasdaq kept afloat by growth stocks
RE
12:30pVatican website down in suspected hacker attack
RE
12:30pRide-hailing app Cabify to invest $300 mln through 2024 to strengthen Latam presence
RE
12:29pDistant black hole is caught in the act of annihilating a star
RE
12:28pREUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
12:22pJuventus has no requirement of additional capital, says Exor's Elkann
RE
12:22pEU defends gas price cap proposal after country criticism
RE
12:20pOPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
2U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data
5Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data

HOT NEWS