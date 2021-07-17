OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say

MOSCOW/DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - OPEC+ ministers plan to
hold their next meeting on Sunday to decide on output policy,
three sources within the producers group told Reuters on
Saturday.
The development comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) reached a compromise last week in a dispute over
OPEC+ policy, in a move that should unlock a deal to supply more
crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along
with Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, still
needs to take a final decision on output policy after talks
earlier this month were abandoned because of the dispute between
Saudi and the UAE.
OPEC could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
Sunday's meeting will be held virtually as have all such
discussions since last year.
OPEC+ last year agreed record output cuts of almost 10
million barrels per day (bpd) to cope with a pandemic-induced
slump in demand, curbs which have been gradually relaxed since
then and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.
The dispute between Riyadh and the UAE spilled into the open
after previous OPEC+ talks, with both airing concerns about
details of a proposed deal that would have added an extra 2
million bpd to the market and extended the pact until end of
2022.
The objective was to ease upward pressure on oil prices that
have recently climbed to 2-1/2 year highs.
One OPEC+ source said last week Riyadh had agreed to Abu
Dhabi's request to have UAE's baseline - the level from which
cuts under the OPEC+ agreement on supply curbs are calculated -
set at 3.65 million bpd from April 2022, up from 3.168 million.
