Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources

11/28/2021 | 07:30pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members in Algiers

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies have postponed technical meetings to later this week, giving themselves more time to assess the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on oil demand and prices, according to OPEC+ sources and documents.

Oil prices crashed together with other financial markets on Friday by more than 10%, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as the new variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter.

Friday's fall was exacerbated by low liquidity due to a U.S. public holiday.

Before Friday, OPEC had already predicted the surplus would grow steeply after the United States and other major consumers decided to released oil stocks to help cool down prices.

OPEC and allies known as OPEC+ have move their joint technical committee to Wednesday from Monday, according to the documents. OPEC would hold a meeting the same day.

A joint ministerial monitoring committee will meet on Thursday instead of Tuesday, the documents showed, OPEC+ will also meet the same day, when a policy decision will likely be announced.

"We need more time to understand what this new variant is and if we need to overreact or not," one OPEC+ source said.

OPEC+ has been releasing 400,000 barrels per day of oil per month while winding down its record cuts from last year, when it cut production by as much as 10 million bpd to address lower demand caused by the virus lockdowns.

OPEC+ has some 3.8 million bpd of cuts still in place and some analysts have suggested the group could pause with the increases after the release of stocks and possible repercussions for demand from new lockdowns to contain the new variant.

(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pCold snap lifts Nordic power price for Monday to record high
RE
03:20pMEDIA STATEMENT : Westville Residents Call for Gas Amendment Bill to be Inclusive
PU
03:00pECB's Lagarde says euro zone in better shape facing new COVID wave, Omicron variant
RE
03:00pEcb's lagarde says euro zone now better equipped for potential new wave of covid-19 infections or omicron variant
RE
02:51pBERNARD ARNAULT : Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer
RE
02:30pOPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources
RE
02:25pOPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News
RE
02:15pStar designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
RE
02:01pGermany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal
RE
01:39pBritain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads
2Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't
3U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns -Fauci
4Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
5Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

HOT NEWS