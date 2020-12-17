Log in
OPEC receives a letter of appreciation from UN Secretary General

12/17/2020 | 01:31pm EST
Vienna, Austria, 17 December 2020--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, received a letter of appreciation from the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), HE Antonio Guterres, in a response to a congratulatory letter sent by Secretary General Barkindo on the occasion of the 75th anniversary since the UN Charter entered into force in 1945.

In the letter, Secretary General Guterres expressed his sincere gratitude to OPEC noting, 'We are commemorating this anniversary at a time of unprecedented challenges, from the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the climate crisis.'

Guterres highlighted: 'International cooperation and a spirit of solidarity will be crucial in meeting these and other global tests,' adding, 'I will continue to rely on your support as we strive together to realize our shared vision of a better world for all.'

In October, as the UN Charter turned 75, Secretary General Barkindo conveyed his and the Secretariat's staff members' heartfelt congratulations and deep appreciation to the United Nations and its Secretary General.

'This is a timely reminder of the indispensable work of the UN, its tremendous normative impact and role in fostering peace, security and harmony among nations, as well as tackling humanitarian, social and economic problems,' Barkindo stated.

Barkindo also recognized the commonalities between OPEC and the UN, noting that multilateralism and cooperation are key pillars for the work of the two organizations. 'OPEC looks to the UN as our guide and inspiration,' Barkindo added.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:30:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
