Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC+ report sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant

01/02/2022 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ expects the impact on the oil market from the Omicron coronavirus variant to be mild and temporary, keeping the door open for a further increase in output, a technical report seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.

"The impact of the new Omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) report said.

"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies," it added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on Monday at 1300 GMT to discuss the appointment of a new secretary general to succeed Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

This will be followed by a meeting of OPEC and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Tuesday, to debate whether to go ahead with raising output targets by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.

The JTC will also meet on Monday at 1000 GMT to discuss market fundamentals.

In the report's base scenario, OECD commercial oil stocks in 2022 will remain below the 2015-2019 average in the first three quarters, and rising above that average by 24 million barrels in the fourth quarter.

The scenario assumes 40 million barrels are released from strategic petroleum reserves in the first half of the year, and that 13.3 million barrels are returned to the U.S. strategic reserve in the third quarter.

The report kept forecasts for the growth in oil demand in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 5.7 million bpd and 4.2 million bpd respectively.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alison Williams and Kevin Liffey)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.50% 77.89 Delayed Quote.52.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 75.24 Delayed Quote.0.89%
WTI -1.27% 75.351 Delayed Quote.58.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pOne found, two people still missing after Colorado wildfire
RE
03:17pOmicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
RE
03:15pRichard Leakey, Kenyan conservationist who campaigned against ivory trade, has died
RE
03:00pEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
02:46pOPEC+ report sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant
RE
02:34pTwo people killed in anti-military protests in Sudan, doctors say
RE
02:33pDutch police disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Amsterdam
RE
02:10pIsrael to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
RE
01:59pTwitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
RE
01:48pOPEC+ sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant - JTC report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
2Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to ki..
5AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

HOT NEWS