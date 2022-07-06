Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC's Barkindo dies, Nigerian oil official says

07/06/2022 | 07:16am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mohammad Barkindo, secretary-general of OPEC, addresses delegates at the opening of the Nigeria Oil & Gas 2022 meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) -OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

Barkindo, who was 63 years old, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years as OPEC's secretary-general.

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," Kyari said on Twitter, adding that he died late on Tuesday.

The death was a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community," he added.

Kyari said Barkindo died hours after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.

Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is "under siege" due to years of under-investment, adding that the resulting supply shortage could be eased if extra production from Iran and Venezuela was allowed to flow.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Maha El Dahan in Dubai, Nadine Awadalla in Cairo and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Abuja; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aYoung Indian job seekers fume over shortened military contracts
RE
02:37aKyiv asks Turkey to probe three more Russian ships it alleges transported stolen grain
RE
02:36aUK's new finance minister sets out his priorities
RE
02:32aPhilippines aiming for 6.5% to 7.5% economic growth this year - Finance Minister
RE
02:32aJapan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses
RE
02:31aDesperate for growth, Japan's outbound M&A hunters brush off yen pain
RE
02:26aUAE announces incentives to attract 300 digital companies
RE
02:25aNew UK finance minister Zahawi urges caution on public sector pay
RE
02:23aUK'S NEW FINANCE MINISTER : will prioritise growth and tax cuts
RE
02:23aMARKETMIND : Hoping for a calmer H2? Forget it
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Schneider Electric : receives a statement of objections from the French..
2Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy
3Dollar reigns as investors fear recession pain
4Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
5Evotec, Boehringer Ingelheim, and bioMérieux launch Aurobac, a joint ve..

HOT NEWS