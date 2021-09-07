Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC's ECB meets for its 21st Special Meeting

09/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 7 September 2021--The 21st Special Meeting of OPEC's Economic Commission Board (ECB) commenced via videoconference.

The ECB is carrying out a detailed technical review of the Organization's World Oil Outlook (WOO) 2021, including the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, as well as future developments related to energy policy and technology.

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, opened the meeting by highlighting the key role played by the ECB in providing reliable and valuable research output. He noted that its work feeds into various aspects of OPEC's ongoing efforts to support oil market stability.

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary General stressed that the combined efforts of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), in addition to other positive factors, have provided support to the recovery process throughout the pandemic.

On the WOO 2021, Barkindo stated: 'We will release the 15th edition of our flagship World Oil Outlook, which will reflect the swiftly evolving dynamics we continue to see in the global energy market.' He also outlined the publication's key highlights.

The Secretary General underscored the importance of investment in oil and gas, noting, 'OPEC Member Countries are fully committed to investing in their oil and gas industries and they understand that this is only possible through the sustainable stability that continues to be underpinned by the DoC partners.'

Among the topics to be discussed during the meeting are the world economy, demand and supply outlooks, refining prospects and key issues related to energy, including climate change, sustainable development and energy policies.

The meeting will hold its second and final instalment on Monday, 13 September 2021.

The ECB is the Organization's economic and technical think-tank. Its membership is made of the Secretary General as the Chairman, the National Representatives of Member Countries as Members and the Director of the Secretariat's Research Division as the Board's Coordinator.

The World Oil Outlook 2021 is scheduled to be launched this month.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aTRANSDIGM INCORPORATED : Meggitt shares plunge as Transdigm pulls out of takeover pursuit
AQ
09:21aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Crystalia With Uniper
AQ
09:21aWells Fargo Returns as Presenting Sponsor for 2021 Leadership Institute
GL
09:20a25 YEARS OF ILLINOIS MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE : IMEC Celebrates Manufacturers and Their Commitment To Future Competitiveness
PR
09:20aRevive Project to Revolutionize Crypto Investments and NFTs with Unique Ecosystem
GL
09:19aTaiwania Capital Joins Pool of Existing Investors to Fund $17 Million of Series B-1 Investment in Novel Drug Delivery Company, Windgap Medical, Inc.
PR
09:19a9/11 : A look back at the sights, sounds of a day that changed America
AQ
09:18aCINCINNATI BELL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aCXP MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CXP
BU
09:17aREDWOOD TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World shares hold steady near record highs on dovish Fed bets
3Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
4TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany
5UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

HOT NEWS