OPEC's World Oil Outlook to be launched on 8 October 2020

The 2020 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) will be launched via videoconference in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, 8 October 2020 at 14:00 (CEST).

OPEC's Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, will present the major findings of the WOO 2020, as well as introduce a video with key messages from the publication's 14th edition, which coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Organization. This will be followed by a panel discussion and a Q&A with management and analysts from OPEC's Research Division.

First published in 2007, the WOO provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries, and offers a thorough assessment of various sensitivities in the medium- and long-term development of the oil industry. The publication provides insights into the upstream and downstream, supply and demand, investments, the potential impact of policies, and the environment and sustainable development. It also provides expert analysis of many of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil industry. This year's edition captures an extended horizon of projections up to 2045.

HE Barkindo said: 'The WOO underscores the Organization's ongoing commitment to insightful research, data transparency and the enhancement of dialogue and cooperation. We hope it contributes to a better and more enhanced understanding of the global oil and energy markets, and fosters further knowledge-sharing. This is particularly valuable given the unprecedented events of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic upending people's lives, and causing major disruption to economies, industries and businesses.'

This year's publication will again be accompanied by a smart app to give increased access to the WOO's vital analysis and energy data, as well as a comprehensive interactive version. More details on these will be provided when the publication is launched.

Media and analysts requiring a copy of the WOO prior to the scheduled press conference may request a 48-hour embargoed copy, which will be made available on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 at 14:00 (CEST). To request an embargoed copy, please email: webeditor@opec.org.

Details on the logistics for the videoconference will be provided nearer the time.