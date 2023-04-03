STORY: The OPEC+ group, which consists of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, said on Sunday (April 2) they would reduce production by a further 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter, said the additional reduction is precautionary and aimed at achieving stability in the global oil market.

"You can count on OPEC to err on the side of caution. If there is a chance that demand won't hit the projections or that things won't ease off, they'll move right ahead and they will not be deterred in the slightest by any protests from the West or (U.S. President) Joe Biden," said John Driscoll, director of Singapore-based consultancy JTD Energy Services.

The Biden administration said it saw the move announced by the producers as unwise.

Driscoll also said that he believed China's growing demand for oil and it's special relationship with Russia definitely played a role in OPEC's decision-making process.