OPEC says IEA net-zero pathway could add to oil-price volatility

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - OPEC has said that an IEA report
suggesting that investors should not fund new oil projects to
curb emissions could lead to oil-price volatility if it is acted
on.
The International Energy Agency on Tuesday said investors
should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the
world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, in its
starkest warning yet to curb fossil fuels.
The research division at the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, whose 13 members sit on 80% of the world's
crude oil reserves, produced an internal briefing document on
the IEA's report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"The claim that no new oil and gas investments are needed
post-2021 stands in stark contrast with conclusions often
expressed in other IEA reports and could be the source of
potential instability in oil markets if followed by some
investors," OPEC's report said.
OPEC also said a scenario in the IEA's report could affect
how companies invest and limit demand for oil. The producer
group currently forecasts oil demand will recover strongly this
year and continue rising until the 2030s.
"While the NZE (net zero) Scenario seems overly ambitious in
terms of assumptions and results, it will certainly influence
investment decisions, which may curb demand (growth) for fossil
fuels such as oil and gas, as many policymakers and oil & gas
companies use the IEA's scenarios for their strategic planning,"
OPEC said.
OPEC made the further point that for many developing
countries, the route to net-zero emissions without international
help was not clear and they would need technical and financial
support to get there.
"Without greater international cooperation, global CO2
emissions will not fall to net zero by 2050," OPEC said.
(Writing by Alex Lawler, Editing by Jane Merriman)