OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

07/31/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside its headquarters in Vienna

(Reuters) - OPEC's new secretary general said that Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting an exclusive interview with Haitham al-Ghais.

Al-Ghais added that OPEC is not in competition with Russia, which he called "a big main player in the world energy map", Alrai reported.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.69% 103.63 Delayed Quote.38.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 62.05 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
