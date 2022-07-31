OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

July 31 (Reuters) - OPEC's new secretary general said that
Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the
agreement, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting
an exclusive interview with Haitham al-Ghais.
He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it
"a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy
map", Alrai reported.
OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.
Al-Ghais, Kuwait's former OPEC governor, will head his first
OPEC+ meeting on Aug. 3, in which the group will consider
keeping oil output unchanged for September, despite calls from
the United States for more supply.
Although, a modest output increase is also likely to be
discussed, eight sources told Reuters last week.
He added of the recent hikes in oil prices: "As for me, I
still stress that the recent rise in oil prices is not only
related to the developments between Russia and Ukraine.
"All the data confirm that prices began to rise gradually
and cumulatively, and before the outbreak of the
Russian-Ukrainian developments, due to the prevailing perception
in the markets that there is a shortage of spare production
capacity, which has become confined to a few and limited
countries," Al-Ghais said.
Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008,
climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States
and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of
Ukraine. Prices have since eased to around $108, as soaring
inflation and higher interest rates raise fears of a recession
that would erode demand.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdallah; editing by
Philippa Fletcher and Sandra Maler)