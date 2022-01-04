OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase

* OPEC+ expected to add 400,000 bpd to output in February
* Omicron variant seen having mild and brief impact
* Talks begin at 1200 GMT with JMMC meeting
LONDON/MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will likely stick to
its planned increase in oil output for February when it meets on
Tuesday, four sources from the group told Reuters, as it expects
the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on
demand.
OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with others including
Russia, has raised its output target each month since August by
400,000 barrels per day (bpd).
"OPEC+ will have an easy meeting without any problems today
and will reaffirm the previous agreement," an OPEC+ source said.
Three other OPEC+ sources echoed that view.
The full OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT.
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which can make a
recommendation to the full group, convenues at 1200 GMT. Both
meetings are virtual.
OPEC+ is unwinding record production cuts of 10 million bpd
that were made in 2020 as demand and prices recover from their
pandemic-induced slump. Last year, Brent crude rose 50% and it
has rallied so far in 2022, trading above $79 on Tuesday.
Current plans would see OPEC+ again raise the target by
400,000 bpd for February, leaving about 3 million bpd in cuts to
unwind by September in line with an agreement reached last July.
In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, OPEC+
played down the impact on demand from the Omicron variant,
saying it would be "mild and short-lived" and was upbeat about
economic prospects.
"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both
the advanced and emerging economies," the Joint Technical
Committee report said.
While OPEC+ has increased its output target each month,
actual production has lagged as some members struggle with
capacity constraints.
OPEC+ producers missed their targets by 730,000 bpd in
October and by 650,000 bpd in November, the International Energy
Agency said last month.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya
Astakhova in Moscow; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jason Neely
and Barbara Lewis)