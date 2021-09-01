OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, meet at 1500 GMT.

They agreed in July to phase out record output cuts by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) a month to the market.

"(OPEC+) will most likely keep the agreement as it was agreed," one of the sources said ahead of Wednesday's talks.

On Tuesday, OPEC+ experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd, potentially building the case for higher output in future.

The outlook for 2022 looks optimistic based on data for 2021. OPEC+ expects demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd this year after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand only grew by about 3 million bpd in the first half of 2021.

The United States has called for speedier output increases by OPEC+ as benchmark Brent crude traded above $72 per barrel, close to multi-year highs. [O/R]

The demand forecast revision came during the OPEC+ joint technical committee (JTC), which on Tuesday presented an updated report on the state of the oil market in 2021-2022.

On Tuesday, OPEC+ sources said the report, which has not been made public, forecast a 0.9 million bpd deficit this year as global demand recovers.

The report had initially forecast a surplus of 2.5 million bpd in 2022 but this was later revised to a smaller surplus of 1.6 million bpd due to stronger demand, the sources said.

As a result, commercial oil inventories in the OECD, a group of mostly developed countries, would remain below the 2015-2019 average until May 2022 rather than the initial forecast for January 2022, the JTC presentation showed, according to the sources.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman and Edmund Blair)

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler