OPEC+ seen sticking with supply plan with Iran's oil yet to return

* OPEC+ panel meeting starts, full session set for 1230 GMT
* Iran nuclear talks and supply return in focus
* OPEC's Barkindo says Iran supply return to be orderly
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to stick to the
existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs at a meeting
on Tuesday, five OPEC sources said, as producers balance
expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase
in Iranian supply.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies - known collectively as OPEC+ - decided in April to
return 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply to the market
from May to July as it anticipated demand would rise despite
high numbers of coronavirus cases in India.
Since that decision, oil has extended its rally and has now
gained more than 30% this year, although the prospect of more
output from Iran, as talks on reviving its nuclear deal make
progress, has limited the upside for oil prices.
Brent crude hit $71 a barrel, its highest since March, on
Tuesday.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he did not
expect higher Iranian supply to cause problems.
"We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian
production and exports to the global market will occur in an
orderly and transparent fashion," he said in a statement.
A panel of OPEC+ ministers called the Joint Ministerial
Monitoring Committee has now started its meeting, an OPEC source
said. The full ministerial session was due to start at 1230 GMT.
OPEC+ experts confirmed earlier forecasts for a sizeable, 6
million bpd jump in oil demand in 2021 as the world recovers
from the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC+ sources said.
They said they do not expect OPEC+ to decide on output
policy beyond July, since the outlook for Iranian supply is not
clear. OPEC has another meeting planned for June 24.
"It is likely that OPEC+ will stick for now with the
increases in June and July rather than already planning any
further production hikes from August," said analyst Eugen
Weinberg of Commerzbank.
"However, an increasingly tight market could make it
necessary to review the agreement at short notice."
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as
demand collapsed. As of July, the curbs will stand at 5.8
million bpd.
(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex
Lawler; Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Clarke)