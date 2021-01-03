Log in
OPEC sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks

01/03/2021 | 12:14pm EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The oil markets outlook for the first half of 2021 is "very mixed" and is full of downside risks, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.0.00%
