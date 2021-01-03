OPEC sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
OPEC sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks
01/03/2021 | 12:14pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
LONDON (Reuters) - The oil markets outlook for the first half of 2021 is "very mixed" and is full of downside risks, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Frances Kerry)
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
0.47%
51.7
0.00%
WTI
-0.37%
48.181
0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14p
OPEC sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks
RE
11:24a
OPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU
: Opening Remarks by OPEC Secretary General
PU
10:43a
OPEC READY TO ADJUST OIL OUTPUT INCREASES
: Barkindo
RE
10:22a
OPEC ready to adjust oil output increases - Barkindo
RE
09:50a
SERUM INSTITUTE CEO
: Recommends administering two full doses of astrazeneca vaccine eight to ten weeks apart
RE
09:50a
SERUM INSTITUTE CEO
: Indian govt likely to seek 100 mln doses in the next two months, restricting any exports of its vaccine production
RE
09:50a
Serum institute, indian maker of astrazeneca vaccine, says should be able to supply 300 mln doses to indian govt by july/august; no formal supply deal signed yet
RE
09:50a
OPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU
: The DoC's Joint Technical Committee holds its 47th meeting
PU
09:25a
Italian government totters as Conte, Renzi divide deepens
RE
08:23a
PALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY
: The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets with the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
2
S&P 500
: WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
3
COMMERZBANK AG
: COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation - CEO
4
TWITTER
: Double Stock-Market Bubble Brings Toil and (Perhaps) Trouble
5
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
: Explainer-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
More news
HOT NEWS
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING C.
+7.11%
Tribune Publishing : Alden Global Seeks To Buy Tribune Publishing - WSJ
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLI.
+1.37%
Walgreens Boots Alliance : Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout
COMCAST CORPORATION
+2.32%
Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
SIME DARBY PLANTATIO.
-3.48%
U.S. Customs Bans Sime Darby Plantation Palm Oil on Alleged Use of Forced Labor
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL .
+2.70%
China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine -Caixin
KAZ MINERALS PLC
+1.29%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : KAZ Minerals plc
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave