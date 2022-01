LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ expects the impact on the oil market from the Omicron coronavirus variant to be mild and temporary, according a copy of technical committee report of the group seen by Reuters on Sunday.

"The impact of the new Omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," the report said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alison Williams)