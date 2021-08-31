Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022

08/31/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ expects the oil market to be in deficit at least until the end of 2021 and stocks to stay relatively low until May 2022, OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, a day ahead of a policy meeting amid U.S. pressure to raise production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday at 1500 GMT to set policy.

Sources told Reuters the meeting is likely to roll over existing policies despite pressure from the United States to pump more oil.

Still, the forecast for a tighter market strengthens the case for a speedier output increases by OPEC+ as benchmark Brent oil prices trade close to $73 per barrel - not far off their multi-year highs.

The comments from sources came as experts from the OPEC+ joint technical committee (JTC) presented an updated report on the state of the oil markets in 2021-2022.

According to the sources, the report, which has not been made public, forecasts a 0.9 million barrel per day (bpd) deficit this year as global demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic while OPEC+ gradually brings back production.

Initially, the report had seen a surplus of 2.5 million bpd building in 2022 but it was later revised to a smaller surplus of 1.6 million bpd, according to the sources.

As a result, commercial oil inventories in OECD countries will remain below their 2015-2019 average until May 2022 as apposed to the initial forecast for January 2022, the JTC presentation showed, according to the sources.

The JTC had expected global oil demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd this year and by 3.28 million bpd next year. It was not clear if those figures have been revised up in the latest report.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman and David Gregorio)

By Rania El Gamal, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pOPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
RE
03:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports
PU
03:01pStocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
RE
03:00pCanada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote
RE
02:58pUKRAINE TO U.S. : Not too late to stop Russian pipeline
RE
02:58pUkraine naftogaz chief tells reuters that nord stream 2 pipeline can still be stopped
RE
02:55pEl Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption
RE
02:55pLouisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida
RE
02:45pDollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
RE
02:45pCOVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
5Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..

HOT NEWS