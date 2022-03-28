OPEC+ set for only slight output target increase despite Ukraine -sources

* OPEC+ meets to set policy on Thursday
LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will likely stick to
plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several
sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due
to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and other
consumers for more supply.
Several consuming nations including the United States have
urged producers to raise their output by more as crude prices
have surged, hitting their highest since 2008 this month at over
$139 a barrel.
But major OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates have held back on increasing their production
targets, while OPEC+, a group that includes Russia, has steered
clear of the topic of Ukraine.
OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day
(bpd) each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly
target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.
The increase is not a concession to consuming countries
asking for more oil, but comes after internal recalculations of
reference production levels, effectively higher baselines for
Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait.
Sources have said Riyadh has conditioned any increase in
supply beyond what it has agreed with OPEC+ on more Western
support in its war in Yemen and security guarantees over an
Iranian nuclear deal.
Seven OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group would most likely
stick to the plan for May, with one of them saying Saudi
Arabia's reluctance to agree a bigger hike also reflected its
aim to not endanger cooperation on oil policy with Moscow.
"The Saudis are careful," the source said. "They don't want
to hike oil output above plan in order not to show they are
against Russia."
A Russian oil source said Russia did not expect OPEC+ to
raise its planned increase for May and "hopes for OPEC+
partners' support."
While OPEC+ has increased its output target each month,
production has not met those targets as some members struggle
with capacity constraints, and this has been a factor
underpinning prices.
OPEC+ missed its target by 1.1 million bpd in February,
according to the International Energy Agency.
The baseline changes taking effect in May were agreed in
July 2021 and add a total of 1.632 million bpd to the reference
production - the level from which output is adjusted - of Saudi
Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait.
In an August 2021 article in OPEC's magazine, OPEC Bulletin,
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as
saying the monthly output hikes would increase to 432,000 bpd to
reflect the revised baseline levels.
One of the OPEC+ sources said the group was discussing
whether the new baselines would further affect the deal although
no decision had been made yet.
